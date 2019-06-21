(KLIX) – A man who started his career at the College of Southern Idaho will lead the state's student engagement and safety efforts.

Dr. Eric J. Studebaker will join the State Department of Education in mid-July as the director of Student Engagement and Safety Coordination, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said on Friday. He fills a vacancy left by Matt McCarter, who resigned in May to take an executive position with the Treasure Valley YMCA.

“I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Studebaker to our department,” Ybarra said in a prepared statement. “His experience, commitment and passion for supporting schools and students to achieve make him a great choice for leading our efforts to advance student wellbeing, safety and opportunities.”

Studebaker’s responsibilities will include advanced opportunities, GEAR-UP, student safety, student health and wellbeing, youth suicide prevention, driver’s education and 21st Century Community Learning Centers.

Studebaker has been the education administration since 2002 when he worked in student services at CSI. Other experience includes Idaho’s Professional-Technical Education Region IV transition coordinator and dean of enrollment and student services at the College of Western Idaho.

Studebaker earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from the University of Idaho, a master’s in human resource training and development from Idaho State University, and a doctorate in higher education administration and research from the University of Idaho, according to information from the department. He also holds certification in conflict resolution, mental health first aid, Title IX administration and Career Pathways Leadership.