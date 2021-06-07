Idaho Fish and Game: Protected Birds Killed Near Preston

PRESTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Several protected birds were illegally shot and killed between the months of April and early may in southeastern Idaho. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the birds included osprey, Swainson's hawk, and pelicans that were shot and left to waste near Preston in Franklin County in separate incidents.

State and federal laws protect the non-game birds. “I don’t think people realize that birds like pelicans, raptors, shorebirds, songbirds, magpies—nearly every non-game bird species in Idaho is protected,” says Fish and Game Senior Conservation Office Nathan Stohosky said in a prepared statement. “Whatever the motive for killing these particular birds, the acts were illegal and disrespectful to our wildlife resource.” There are few exceptions to shooting non-game birds in Idaho: European starlings, Eurasian-collared doves, house sparrows, and rock pigeons.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game

A reward is being offered by Citizens Against Poaching (1-800-632-5999) for information regarding the illegal killings.

