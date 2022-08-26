So love our food around here. And why wouldn't we? There are so many fantastic options around here. But, there are a few things we just won't do with or without depending on the meal. Hear me out on this one.

Disclaimer: I realize people enjoy different things, this is just for fun.

Remove Fry Sauce From Their Plate

Yummy, fry sauce. You can't eat a naked French fry! Ketchup and Ranch may be delicious, but they just don't top the gloriousness of Fry Sauce. There is something about that perfect mixture of ketchup, mayo, and love that makes a French fry heavenly.

Add Ketchup To A Good Steak

Blasphemy! You cannot add Ketchup to a good ribeye, cap steak, or T-bone. The better the cut the less you need to put on it. Maybe a strip steak or something might need a little steak sauce or something, but never Ketchup!

Remove The Meat From Their Meat

I know plant-based foods are really starting to get popular. But I don't think Idahoans are much for taking the meat out of their meat and replacing it with plants that have all the extra stuff in it. I have heard that it is pretty good, but I think I will stick to my meat meat.

Add Cauliflower To Everything

I love me some cauliflower. It might just be my favorite vegetable of all time. But let cauliflower be cauliflower. It doesn't have to be rice, mashed potatoes, pizza crust, dessert, pie, whatever. Just let cauliflower be the delicious vegetable that it is.

Remove The Load Of The Loaded Baked Potato

Really what is a baked potato without all the extra stuff in it? I mean, still delicious, but a loaded Idaho potato just may be the best thing on the planet. Bacon, sour cream, chives, butter, salt, pepper, yes, please.

Add Avocado Toast To Breakfast

You know what Idahoans like for breakfast? Biscuits and gravy, chicken fried steak, steak and eggs, ham steak, eggs, sausage, chicken and waffles, bacon, more bacon, even more bacon. Avocado toast is not typically on the plate. This brings me to my next point...

Remove Falls Brand Bacon From The Fridge

It is Falls Brand bacon or bust! It is the best bacon in the world and there is no way anyone can convince me otherwise. If you don't have Falls Brand bacon in your freezer or fridge right now, I would be incredibly surprised.

