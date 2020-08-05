Idaho Governor to Call Special Legislative Session

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-The governor of Idaho will call law makers to Boise later this month for a special legislative session. Gov. Brad Little announced today he will call a special session the week of August 24, so House and Senate members can discuss specific topics, possibly the November general election and liability reform during emergencies.

In the brief announcement today the governor's office said Gov. Little will probably issue a proclamation the week of August 17, outlining the specific issues to be brought up at the special session.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Idaho and the governor has issued stay-at-home orders and distributed millions of dollars in virus federal aid, several lawmakers have brought up the issues of a special session. In late June a group of House members met in the Capitol and called on the governor to bring lawmakers back to Boise for a special session.

The governor is the only one in Idaho that can call a special legislative session.