The balance of power between the Governor and Idaho Legislators is on the November ballot. It’s called SJR 102. A yes vote means you support a change to the state constitution. A no vote would mean you prefer the status quo. The measure would allow the leaders of the House and Senate to call a special session. Currently, the Governor has the power, and it became a contentious issue for some during the so-called pandemic.

As the Governor’s emergency powers were extended, some in the legislature bristled at having little input. The rift seems to cut across party lines. Among the majority of Republicans, there’s a split over the measure. Some point to how rare the era of COVID was and don’t believe one instance should change governing documents and tradition. The other argument is that we learned we can never predict when an emergency will arise and that the House and Senate deserve a greater voice.

I’m not really sure how most Democrats feel about the issue. Because the party is a tiny minority in government, they’re normally excluded from major decisions. They can make some noise, but not much else. My opinion also suggests they’re o.k. with leaving power vested only in the Governor. Why? Because they don’t like the Republican faction most solidly behind the change.

Is that shortsighted? As a conservative, I can smugly cling to the belief it’ll be a cold day in the underworld when Democrats gain control in Idaho. But we’ve seen once-conservative bastions in some neighboring states suddenly fall prey to political inversions. If Democrats have that in mind, more of them will vote yes on SJR 102.