Idaho Guard Return from Washington D.C.

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho National Guard soldiers and airman returned to Boise on Sunday, welcomed by the governor and the adjunct general of Idaho, after assisting with the presidential inauguration last week in Washington D.C.

The Idaho Guard announced more than 300 personnel returned by commercial aircraft on January 24, to Gowen Field with Gov. Brad Little and Gen. Mark Garshak on the tarmac to welcome them following their mission to help with the 59th Presidential Innaugeration. “We’re proud of you, but I’m not surprised you did exactly what I knew you would: you answered the call,” Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho, told Soldiers and Airmen upon their return. “You accomplished the mission and you represented Idaho in a professional manner.”

The Idaho Guard usually participate in presidential transitions, however this year more guard personnel were sent than the planned 12 following events at the U.S. Capitol. Roughly 26,000 Guard members from every state and territory were deployed to Washington D.C. The Idaho Guard did confirm that troops used the Capitol's visitor center parking garage while on duty to take breaks, but said Guard members were housed in area hotels while off duty. Images of Guardsmen sleeping inside a parking garage sparked controversy following the inauguration.

