Idaho Guard Headed to Washington D.C. in Response to Protests

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho National Guard in sending 400 troops to Washington D.C. amid protests in the capital region to work with local police to protect monuments and buildings.

According to the Idaho Guard, the troops are being sent at the request of the National Guard Bureau to help guard monuments and buildings at the nation's capital as protests have broke out across the country after the death of a Minneapolis man, George Floyd, while in police custody.

The Idaho National Guard said in a statement the personnel will travel by military aircraft to the area and will report for duty by Friday in Washington D.C. The Idaho Guard will work with the United States Park Police and the Metropolitan Police Department for about five days.