An old insult from my high school years asked why there are more horse’s butts than horses. Because you’re one! Still, there are a lot of horses in Idaho. The Idaho Horse Council estimates there are more than 270,000 horses privately owned in the state. More than one for every 10 people in the state. While the range may be shrinking, the horse population is growing. Up by almost 50,000 horses over the last 10 years. The estimate for wild horses is pegged at only a few hundred by the Bureau of Land Management.

They Like Attention

There are horses pastured behind my radio station for parts of the year. They mostly seem indifferent to people, but if I’m giving attention to the barn cats, some days I suddenly have several horses waiting for their noses to be petted. It’s a bit like giving cookies to the kids. You'd better have some for everyone. Lest you think horses aren’t very bright, I’ve watched as the herd outback has moved the water tub using their hooves. It was said that the horse owned by the actor and singer Roy Rogers could perform hundreds of tricks.

Horses are Like Family

There are still many workhorses in Idaho, but most of my friends who own horses ride for pleasure or in competition. Since most of my friends are now older, they don’t compete much today. But they relax by riding, and they’ve grown attached to their animals. When a beloved horse dies, it’s like losing a member of the family.