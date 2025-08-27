I guess this depends on your point of view. When I was a boy, anything but the rides bored me. My Uncle John liked horse pulls. One fair we would attend every Labor Day Weekend had horse pulls. I had nothing against the animals, but I could hear the music from the midway. He would take me along because he had no sons, and I would marvel at the smile on his face as he watched (he had the sunniest disposition of anyone I’ve ever known in life).

The Sacrifices Made for Loved Ones

Meanwhile, his daughters and my siblings were screaming in delight on the Paratrooper.

Today, I like looking at the prized vegetables, photographs, and quilts. Some people may find that a bit dull, but I suspect a lot of what we like is related to a stage of life.

The Fair Should be an Escape from Work

You know what I really find boring? The political booths. Of all things I’m usually interested in (I make a living off politics), I really don’t go to the fair for debates or proselytization. There are some very nice volunteers at both the Republican and Democrat (talk about being lonely) tents, and I feel for them. Last year, as I walked past the GOP location, an angry old hippie was yelling and wagging fingers at the volunteers.

What did he think he accomplished? You’ve got 135 acres of fun all around you, and you can’t shake Trump Derangement Syndrome for a day? There’s a reason I’m not a volunteer; my diplomatic skills are a bludgeon. The fair is an escape for a few hours.