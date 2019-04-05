TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A second case of equine herpesvirus has been confirmed in a horse in Bannock counties prompting the state agriculture agency to issue a warning to horse owners. According to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, a mare in Bannock County tested positive this week for an EHV-1 infection after the mare aborted a pregnancy at a private horse training facility. In a statement on ISDA's website:

ISDA urges horse owners to avoid transporting their horses unless absolutely necessary. At this time, the decision to cancel upcoming equine events and competitions remains with the event coordinators at each host facility. Should horse owners elect to participate in events, they are strongly urged to implement enhanced biosecurity.

The first reported case of the contagious herpes virus, although not harmful to humans, was reported in ADA County last week after a horse that had traveled from Arizona to Idaho and Utah tested positive. ISDA says the two cases are not believed to be related. Both animals are under quarantine at veterinary facilities.

The Bannock County horse did have contact with two other horses at the private training facility, but has not traveled anywhere since the fall of 2018. Official say the mare tested positive for EHV-1 despite having up to date vaccinations. The virus can be spread by horse to horse contact, through tack, feed and by humans through contact.