Idaho in Top Ten States with Highest Fuel Prices

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The price at the pump in Idaho isn't expected to get any better as the average cost per gallon hit a record high. According to AAA Idaho, the average prize for regular gasoline in the Gem State is $4.44 while the national average is several cents lower at $4.12. The price per gallon in Idaho has gone up four cents in just a week. Idaho has the ninth most expensive fuel in the country, trailing after neighboring Utah; California tops the nation at an average of $5.24 a gallon. AAA Idaho said crude oil continues to trade at around $100 a barrel amid worries about an economic slow-down in China because of COVID-19 and uncertainty in the global oil supply. “As long as we hover near $100 per barrel for crude, we’re not likely to see much relief at the pump,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Gas prices may teeter-totter back and forth over the next few weeks, but if crude oil is still expensive in the run-up to Memorial Day, rising fuel demand could push the price of fill-ups even higher.” Twin Falls has one of the highest in the state for average price per gallon at around $4.52. Boise's average is around $4.54 while Coeur d'Alene has some of the lowest at $4.09.

