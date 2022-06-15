Gas is getting pretty rough right now. If you are looking for ways to save on gas, we have a couple of suggestions for you. Twin Falls may be small but we don't have public transportation and getting around can be a little difficult if you don't have a car or money for gas.

Travel Options:

The first and obvious answer is to walk. I mean, the weather really hasn't been that bad, you could probably get away with walking. With the temperatures getting up there though, you may not want to get to work all sweat or carry a gallon of milk home from the store. But the plus side, extra steps in the heat could lead to shedding a few unwanted pounds.

A bicycle is another great option if you know how to ride one. I know, who doesn't know how to ride a bike? The answer is me. I don't. But again, could be a nice way to lose some unwanted pounds and you can get a little further than just walking alone.

Skateboarding is a fun option if you know how to skateboard without falling on your face, like me. Longboarding was super popular a few years ago. It might be time to bring them back.

Invest in an electric bike. This might not be an option for everyone, but it could be a great investment opportunity. I hear great things about electric bikes. Less of a strain on the body and a little more distance you could cover.

You could invest in an electric vehicle or a motorcycle. A motorcycle takes quite a bit less gas. I personally have thought about taking my four-wheeler to work. More storage for groceries that way too.

Saving Options

Don't hesitate to sign up for grocery store gas savings. I have gotten up to one dollar off per gallon of gas at Smith's. It accumulates pretty quickly.

Don't run errands unless you have to run more than 3 places. You will save gas in the long run by only leaving the house once and stopping at multiple places rather than leaving the house 3 or 4 times for errands.

Use cruise control. If you use cruise control on the freeway you actually save gas use over time. And you will make the drivers around you less angry from the 10-mile-per-hour differential every few miles.

Reduce AC and use your windows, if you can. Sometimes AC is just needed. But, if you can handle not using the AC in your car, you can actually reduce gas consumption.

Apparently filling up on Monday and Friday are the cheapest days of the week to purchase gas, most of the time. So it might be worth a shot and start filling up on those days only.

