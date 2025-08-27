When it comes to caring for a disabled child, often an adult child, does the government have a responsibility? Is it a priority for Democrats, or for Republicans?

I raise this question because there have been cuts to a program funded by the state of Idaho, followed by an additional haircut as Governor Brad Little has asked departments to trim spending as a huge budget hole has been opening to the tune of tens of millions of dollars (it could eventually reach hundreds of millions).

House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, a Democrat, and Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon have both been hearing the sad stories from neighbors and constituents with disabled kids. What’s the answer?

Rubel told Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KILX that we could reject some income tax cuts and school choice immediately.

Moon suggests the Launch program could be on the block. She would find an ally in Ron Nate, President of the Idaho Freedom Foundation.

I can’t think of any Americans who don’t rely on a government program at some stage of life. We can argue conservative philosophy all we want, but I’m aware that most people hold at least one program as sacred. Social Security is just one example.

We need to start facing reality. Big government social welfare programs are coming to an end across the Western World. Check out this link from Germany. The Chancellor is warning it’s no longer sustainable. I read as well this week that France is facing the same crisis, and it explains why these countries can’t keep commitments to NATO.