A Proposed Beef Tax Could End Idaho’s Cattle Industry

Liberal friends sometimes ask me why so many people in Idaho support Donald Trump when he isn’t from their perspective a friend of agriculture. First, it’s a reference to the trade battle with China, which my friends suggest is hurting all farmers and ranchers because if it’s on CNN it must be true. Second, I do have some liberal friends. I worked in newsrooms for 17 years on the eastern side of the country. Those friends would’ve offered prayers for me because of my conservative values but they don’t pray (they’re liberals, like I said).

Why did coal miners vote for Donald Trump 3 years ago? Because he didn’t say he was going to put them out of work.

I’ve got a question for them. Why did coal miners vote for Donald Trump 3 years ago? Because he didn’t say he was going to put them out of work. His main opponent said she planned to gut their industry and leave them foraging for food.

Now the left is taking square aim at the beef industry. If you click on this link from Fox News Channel you can learn more. Germany is imposing a beef tax. An English college is banning hamburgers from menus and some propose a beef tax in the United States.

I don’t need to tell you what this would mean for much of Idaho. The economic ripples from beef production can’t easily be quantified.

Additionally, the latest news about a precipitous drop in sage grouse will also give fodder to enemies of beef cattle. This morning an on-air guest explained cattle droppings attract insects and the bugs become protein for young grouse. If the bird count is actually down, we need some serious scientific research about cause. I’m not sure we’ll get any consideration from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and PETA’s fellow travelers in the environmental movement.