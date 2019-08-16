Idaho Beef Industry Responds To Tax Threats

It’s certainly nothing we worry about at the state and local government levels. There is profound respect in Idaho for the state’s cattle ranchers, although. In many parts of the world raising beef is seen as a villainous act. Mainly by environmentalists who target grazing cattle, cattle flatulence and red meat.

we say it’s what Europeans do but it can impact exports of American beef if much of the world follows suit

Some years ago a United Nations analyst recommended people around the world be limited to two servings of meat per week. When the laughter subsided, the global elites needed another approach. Germany is pondering a beef tax. One English university is banning burgers in dining halls.

Surely, we say it’s what Europeans do but it can impact exports of American beef if much of the world follows suit. Could it get worse? Well, yes it could.

Imagine the Democrats take control of the Senate and the White House in January 2021 and maintain the House of Representatives. There will be tremendous pressure from party activists to deliver the Green New Deal. Beef and carbon taxes are likely and emotional arguments will be employed. We’ll be told it’s needed to save sage grouse and small snails and some stinging insects. We’ll be told it’s needed for clean water. We’ll be told it’s to improve heart health, thereby cutting costs for healthcare.

You may consider this all a bit daft and you’re not alone. The Vice Chairman of the Idaho Beef Council, Bill Lickley, joined us on Newsradio 1310, KLIX and offered a counterpunch.

You can hear our conversation by clicking on the YouTube video below: