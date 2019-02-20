Idaho Judge Sends Seized Colorado Truck Return Demand Up In Smoke

An Idaho judge this week has blocked the request by a Colorado hemp company to have its truck that was seized on January 24 near Boise returned.

The truck, which is owned by Big Sky Scientific LLC , was found to contain more than 6,000 pounds of hemp following a safety inspection that was made by Idaho State Police. The truck, as well as the contents inside, have been in the possession of the ISP since the discovery was made, according to a report at idahostatesman.com .

Big Sky has sued the police department claiming the hemp was illegally seized, and that the product is losing value the longer it remains in police custody. Big Sky is arguing its product is legal for transport due to the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill .

The ISP has had samples of the hemp tested in labs for its concentration levels of THC . The results have not been made public yet.