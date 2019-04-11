Idaho Legislature Wraps Up Session That Ends with Acrimony

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Legislature has wrapped up business amid acrimony between the House and Senate.

The two chambers adjourned for the year Thursday, but not before the Senate killed legislation that would have provided money to build better offices for representatives in the Statehouse.

The House a short time later sent key legislation involving some 8,000 pages of administrative rules to a committee to die. That bill was at the center of a fight between the two chambers involving the state's obscure rulemaking process.

The Legislature this session passed funding for the voter-approved Medicaid expansion after adding work and other requirements.

Both chambers also passed legislation making it much tougher to get an initiative or referendum on the ballot.

But Republican Gov. Brad Little vetoed that bill.

This year's session tied for third longest at 95 days, with sessions going back to 1890.