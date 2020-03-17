Idaho Loses Another Outdoor Recreation Option During Coronavirus Pandemic

Today's mantra? "This is temporary. This too shall pass."

I don't know how much you believe in using mantras, but as a marathoner, I've used them regularly to get through difficult training runs. As we get deeper and deeper into what our world looks like during a pandemic, I've found "this is temporary, this too shall pass" incredibly effective in dealing with the stress the number of postponements, cancellations, closures and empty store shelves has created.

Many of us have been turning to outdoor recreation as a release and were relieved that Bogus Basin was still an option for our families. That changes at 4:30 p.m. today. According to the COVID-19 FAQ section of the mountain's website, they are closing for the season this afternoon.

Starting March 18, there will be no patrol or emergency services available. The lodges, restrooms, plaza and base area will be closed to the public. You may NOT bring up personal sleds, toboggans or play in the snow on Bogus Basin's private property.

The operations team has put together a FAQ list for those with questions about getting their belongings out of seasonal lockers, returning leased or rented equipment and refunds. That can be viewed HERE.

If this news is adding to how overwhelmed you feel at the moment and you need to get outside, remember the Boise Greenbelt is still open for visitors. The Ridge to Rivers Trail system is another beautiful option. If you are out on the trails, just remember to turn around if you run into mud to avoid damaging the trails. Here's a great 3 mile loop that I did yesterday on all weather trails that provides some pretty views.

The trails near Camel's Back are easy to follow, so you won't get lost! In case maps aren't your thing, here's my "turn-by-turn" directions.