Idaho Lottery Make It in Guinness World Records

(KLIX) – Usually, it's about money. But this time it's about a world record.

The Idaho Lottery has made it into Guinness World Records.

Nearly 500 people scratched cards during the lottery’s 30th Anniversary celebration on July 19 in an effort to break the previous Guinness World Records title. It broke the previous record of 386 participants that was set just two days before on July 17 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Idaho’s game, the first Lottery in the world to offer an Official Attempt Scratch Game, went on sale to the public on June 17 and was used exclusively during the Guinness World Records title attempt. Idaho Lottery was notified by the Guinness World Records in mid-August.

Idaho is the first Lottery to hold this Guinness World Records title.

“We are proud of our Guinness World Records title and are humbled by the 479 participants who took time to join us for our 30th Anniversary celebration and make it possible,” Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said in a statement. “We set the bar for this record very high and we hope that it stands for a long time. This record is not just for the Lottery, but all Idahoans who have supported the Lottery and our good causes for thirty years. Thank you, everyone."