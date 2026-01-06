A friend in Pocatello had a winning lottery ticket. He woke up last week to discover that he had won $50,000 as the consolation prize in the latest Idaho Raffle. He drove to Boise and was presented with a large ceremonial check, but the real one amounted to just over 35,000 dollars after taxes. He decided to buy his fiancée a ring. Jewelry isn’t cheap. I was at a gas station and talked to a woman this week who told me her son went to buy a ring for his girl. He had 400 dollars. He was crushed when a jeweler laughed at him. The last time I bought a ring for a woman (a dozen years ago), I spent 2,500 dollars. Precious metals were cheaper at the time.

Headaches Ahead for Prize Winners

My friend will incur additional costs when it comes to marriage. Probably a honeymoon, some furnishings, and maybe he wants to put some money away for a rainy day. Good luck on that count, too, because he’s suddenly hearing from relatives and friends he hasn’t seen in years. They now view him as a bank. I remember reading a story about a woman who won a small jackpot 35 years ago, and she commented that people believe you’re walking around with a massive wad of cash in your wallet.

Nobody Owes You a Living

I’m not aware of any legal or moral requirement for sharing a small amount of good fortune with others. You have the choice of giving your winnings away, but the wisest thing is to find a good money manager, and if it’s a larger prize, a lawyer as well. If my buddy gets a big raise at work, would you demand that he share it with you? By the way, he works hard. He spent years working a graveyard shift in a mine in order to buy himself a modest home without a mountain of debt. If some old buddies had followed his example, they wouldn’t need his money today. He’s a nice guy, so he won’t tell them to get bent, but I’m not sure if he would be wrong in slamming the door.