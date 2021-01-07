Twin Falls Bridal Expo Happening This Weekend

Engagement season is almost over and the best way to celebrate finding the love of your life and getting married, is starting that wedding planning. The Twin Falls Bridal Expo is Friday January 8th and Saturday January 9th.

The event is at the Fieldhouse and Event Center at 302 3rd Ave South in Twin Falls and tickets are $7.30 for a single day pass. It will have tons of wedding vendors so you can check out everything you need for your big day from the dress to the food.

According to the website, they will in compliance with the CDC and South Central Health District COVID 19 guidelines.

I have helped a few people plan weddings at it can be fun but it can also be incredibly stressful. Trying to find everything you need to do, and some things you probably never even thought about doing. The good thing about an expo like this is it has pretty much everything you need all in one roof.

You can book photographers, catering, dress shopping appointments and most of the time the vendors have some kind of discount for attending the expo and using their business later.

It is supposed to he a huge relief for the bride and groom planning their big day. I know if it were me I would have no idea where to even begin. So the Twin Falls Bridal Expo is pretty perfect timing to figure out what you need to do for your big day.