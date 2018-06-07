Idaho Man Arrested After Assaulting Woman with Knife

WEISER, Idaho (KLIX) – A Weiser man is in custody after he assaulted a woman with a knife in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Idaho State Police officers arrested 27-year-old Joshua W. Lincoln after seeing the assault take place on a sidewalk at about 4 p.m. near 229 E. 7th St. in Weiser.

According to police, ISP detectives were driving through Weiser in an unmarked vehicle while investigating another case when they saw the assault already in progress. They stopped their vehicle, drew their service weapons, and stopped Lincoln from inflicting further harm on the woman.

Lincoln was taken into custody with help from law officers with the Weiser Police Department and Washington County Sheriff's Office.

According to a news release:

Police observed the suspect's erratic and combative behavior and took him to a medical facility for further evaluation. At this time, he remains under medical and police observation and has not yet been booked into a jail, although that is anticipated.

Detectives determined that the woman, who was taken by ground ambulance to a local medical facility in stable condition, is acquainted with Lincoln.

Police are still investigating the incident.