Train Hits Car Causing Fire Near Weiser, Middleton Man Killed

WEISER, Idaho (KLIX)-A Middleton man died in a fiery crash Monday afternoon when his car was hit by a train. Emergency crews responded at around 5:13 p.m. to the intersection of River Dock Road and U.S. Highway 95 where a Lincoln Town Car was hit by a northbound train, according to Idaho State Police. David Vink, 69, was driving the car when he failed to yield to the train and was hit. The car kept rolling and hit a power pole then caught on fire. The crash is under investigation.

