Two Killed in Head-on Crash Sunday Near Weiser

WEISER, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people were killed in a head-on crash in west Idaho and three others hospitalized Sunday.

Christine Dove, 48, and Roy Dove, 67, both of Weiser, were killed at around 9:36 a.m. on U.S. Highway 95 south of Weiser, according to Idaho State Police. In a statement, ISP said Dover was driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla when she drifted off the road, overcorrected and came back onto the highway into oncoming traffic and hit a 2008 Ford Escape.

The driver of the Ford, Lois Bridge, 71, of Weiser, had to be flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise while her two juvenile passengers were taken to Weiser Memorial Hospital. ISP said Roy Dove was the only person not wearing a seat belt. The highway was blocked for about four hours.