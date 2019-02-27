37-Year-Old Idaho Woman Killed in Three Vehicle Crash

WEISER, Idaho (KLIX)-A Weiser woman was killed in a three vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 95 in west Idaho earlier this morning.

According to Idaho State Police, at around 7:39 a.m. 37-year-old Mary Nobbs, of Weiser, was going south on the highway when a 2002 Dodge pickup truck lost control and crossed the center line hitting her 2012 Toyota Yaris, the pickup was driven by Marriah Petersen, age 38, of Emmett.

The crash happened at the intersection of US 95 and Cahill Ln. A 2011 Chevrolet Impala , driven by Samantha Myers, age 26, of Weiser, traveling behind the Yaris was also hit by the pickup truck. ISP says Myers and Nobbs had been wearing seat belts while Petersen wasn't. Nobbs died from her injures at the scene, the other two women were taken to Weiser Memorial Hospital by ground ambulance. The crash blocked both lanes of Highway 95 for three hours. Earlier in the investigation ISP has asked for any witnesses of the crash to call them.