Idaho Man Sentenced for Insurance Fraud

BOISE, Idaho – A 33-year-old Idaho man has been sentenced for insurance fraud.

Boise resident Edward J. Castagno was sentenced on Friday for one count of insurance fraud, according to office of Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.

Castagno’s vehicle was involved in an accident in Boise on Feb. 3, 2015, according to Wasden’s office. At the time of the crash, his coverage through GEICO had lapsed. A short time later, he called the insurance company to reinstate the policy, but later that same day, he filed a claim with the company and falsely said the wreck had occurred after the policy was reinstated.

Fourth District Judge Peter Barton imposed a four-year prison sentence, but then suspended it and placed Castagno on four years’ probation.

Castagno also was sentenced to 180 days in jail to run concurrently with his current prison term in an unrelated matter. The judge gave him credit for 128 days served, and ordered 60 days of discretionary jail time to be administered by a probation officer.