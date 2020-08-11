Twin Falls Man Sentenced for Insurance Fraud

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls man will serve five years of probation instead of jail time for insurance fraud. The Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said in a statement that 27-year-old Riley Presher was sentenced August 10, after he pleaded guilty to the charge in May.

In 2017 Presher backed his uninsured pickup into a friend's car, the next day he bought insurance. According to the Attorney General, Presher filed a claim on the accident several hours after purchasing the insurance. He later admitted to investigators that he misrepresented the time of the collision to the insurance company.

A Fifth District Court judge sentenced Presher to five years in prison, but suspended the sentence for five years of supervised probation. He will have to serve 120 days in jail or an additional 150 hours of community service on top of an existing requirement to serve 150 hours of community service. The judge also ordered the man to pay court fines and fees along with restitution to the Idaho Department of Insurance of $1,260 and $1,943 to the insurance company.