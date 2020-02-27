Twin Falls Woman Gets Suspended Sentence for Insurance Fraud

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls woman will have to serve community service and pay restitution for false car accident claim to an insurance company.

According to Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, Kimberly Fields pleaded guilty in December to insurance fraud and was sentenced Feb. 18 in Fifth District Court to total of three years behind bars, but the judge suspended the sentence to 10 days jail time and 100 hours community service. Fields, 38, will have to pay $608 to the Idaho Department of Insurance and $185 in restitution to the insurance provider.

Investigators found Fields had bought an auto insurance policy after she was involved in an accident and file a claim with a false date of when the accident happened. The amount of time Fields spends behind bars will be up to her probation officer.