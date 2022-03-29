How a Satanic Bill Failed in the Idaho Legislature

Was the devil in the details? Last week, a bill failed in the Idaho Senate that would’ve cracked down on what some view as pornography in Idaho libraries. The bill originated in the House and was assigned the designation HB 666. The authors warned there were salacious materials in some libraries that could end up in the hands of your kids. Last week I mentioned a candidate for Governor had uncovered some strange materials being marketed to kids inside the children’s section of a library in Idaho Falls.

The concern then, I guess, is real, but some Republicans in the Senate worry more about criticism from the liberal news media than the welfare of children.

Maybe the trouble started with the numbering. Most Christians and even a lot of non-Christians understand the significance of the number 666! Even some legislators who supported the bill expressed some dismay at the designation.



A few years ago, I couldn’t locate my Social Security number. I went to a government office and did the paperwork in order to get a new one issued. As I was leaving the main highway was very busy and as I used an alternative street, I noticed a house across the parking lot with the street number 666! Some people believe the use of Social Security numbers as a means of identification is another sign of the end times.

I once read a story where a writer claimed 666 was a mistranslation. He claimed the actual number of the anti-Christ was 616. The area code is for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Just in case you wondered.

