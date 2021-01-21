Caldwell Man Sentenced for Making Child Pornography

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 33-year-old Caldwell man will spend 25 years in prison for producing child pornography after being sentenced by a U.S. District judge.

U.S. Attorney Bart Davis announced Andrew Neil Smith was handed the sentenced along with ten years of supervised release after he had pleaded guilty to the charge in November of 2019. The investigation, conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with help from Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Caldwell Police Department, began after a ten-year-old said Smith had sexually abused her. After a search warrant was executed at Smith's home FBI agents found images of child pornography on his cellphone. Smith confirmed the images found were that of the ten-year-old that he had asked to send through social media.

Smith also admitted to investigators that he had abused the child and used the images to made videos. Smith will have to register as a sex offender and forfeit his cell phone that he used in the crime.