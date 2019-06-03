Idaho Men Who Stole Gun Used to Murder Policeman Sentenced

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two northern Idaho men have been sentenced for stealing a firearm that was later used in the murder of police officer in 2015.

According to the U.S. Attorney Bart Davis, 23-year-old Nicholace Cane Thomas and 33-year-old Donald Eugene Shuck, both of Post Falls, were sentenced for stealing a gun that was used by Johnathan Renfro to murder Coeur d'Alene Police Sergeant Greg Moore.

The judge sentenced Thomas to 24 months in prison with three years supervised release for possession of a stolen firearm, while Shuck was sentenced to 200 hours community service and five years of probation for accessory after the fact.

The two men had burglarized cars in the Post Falls area in April of 2015, and Thomas stole a firearm that was later traded to a third party for drugs. According to court documents, 12 days later that firearm was used by Renfro to shoot Sergeant Moore during a traffic stop. Renfro was convicted and sentenced to death in 2017.