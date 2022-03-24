Man Dies after Crash with Truck in North Idaho

EDITORS NOTE: Family of the deceased have since contacted KLIX News Radio and said the man was from North Idaho, not Washington.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 45-year-old man died at a hospital in northern Idaho following a crash with a semi-truck at an intersection last week. According to Idaho State Police, the crash victim was taken to a nearby hospital and passed away several days after the crash on Sunday March 20. The man had been driving an older Mazda on a side road at around 11:50 a.m. when the Mazda collided with a semi-truck headed north on State Highway 41. ISP said the driver of the Mazda was the only person transported to the hospital. ISP said the crash shut down the highway.

Get our free mobile app