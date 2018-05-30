Idaho Mustang Club Plans Trail Riding Event  

BOISE, Idaho – Wan to go horseback riding?

The Idaho Mustang Club has planned a trail ride beginning at 10 a.m. on June 9 through the Black Mountain Wild Horse Herd Management Area, just outside of Murphy.

According to the Bureau of Land Management,

Black Mountain is one of Idaho’s six HMAs where wild horses roaming Idaho’s rangelands may be found. In the spirit of celebrating America’s Mustang, the ride is open to all equines and equestrians. … The trail ride will begin from the Kane Springs parking area; from Highway 78, turn south onto Rabbit Creek road near Murphy, then follow the signs for about 5 miles to the parking area.

Those wishing to ride should bring water for their horses, beverages for themselves and a chair to enjoy a hosted BBQ after the ride. If interested, RSVP to Becky at idahomustangs2009@gmail.com or 208-463-0656.