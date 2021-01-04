Saylor Creek Wild Horses to Go Up for Adoption This Week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A group of horses rounded up last year south of Glenns Ferry will be up for adoption this week during a virtual adoption event.

The Bureau of Land Management will host the Wild Horse and Burro Online Corral this week from Jan. 5-12 to adopt out 46 animals gathered from the Saylor Creek Wild Horse Herd Management Area in August of 2020.

“The horses selected for this adoption exhibit a nice range for size, color and ages,” said Jarbidge Wild Horse and Burro Specialist Katie Shewmaker in a prepared statement. People wanting to adopt during the event had to have an application submitted by Jan. 3.