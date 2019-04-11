Wild Horse Adoption This Weekend in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX) – Wild horses will be trying to find good homes this weekend.

The Bureau of Land Management and Idaho 4-H are partnering in a horse adoption during the Idaho Horse Expo in Nampa.

Horses, which have been trained by 4-Hers, will be adopted from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Ford Idaho Horse Park, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Before the adoption event, however, people can view the horses between 11:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Saturday at the Main Arena, and starting at 9 a.m. on Sunday in the round pen.

More than 300 wild horses have been trained and adopted since 2009, the year the BLM and the University of Idaho’s 4-H Extension came together for the adoption program. The BLM also said that more than 500 members of 4-H groups have developed wild horse handling skills and more than $43,000 has been raised for Idaho 4-H clubs.

To adopt a wild horse or burro, potential owners must be 18 years of age, never have been convicted of animal abuse or cruelty, and have the proper facilities and transportation. The BLM said no animal will be loaded in an unsafe trailer.

All individuals must be pre-approved before they can bid on a horse. Applications may be filled out at the Idaho Horse Expo BLM booth and will be approved onsite.