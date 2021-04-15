Idaho Pandemic Proves I’ll Never Go Back to the Gym and That’s OK

I have to give props to anyone who goes to the gym. Whether you kill it on a treadmill or max out with weights or maybe you go light on the lifting and just walk around, you are an inspiration to me. I have never been good about exercise. There were a few years where I would go to the YMCA here in Twin Falls to play racquetball (sadly those playing courts are gone) and I'd work out before my friends got there. I liked feeling stronger and looking less like melted ice cream. But those days are very much in my past. On the other hand, my wife is a better example and exercises at least five days a week.

When the pandemic started that was one of the things she worried about: she wouldn't be able to go to the gym anymore. So we organized our home equipment and made a place she could use. I even thought that I would make time to start getting in shape. That never happened. That's why I'm certain I will never go back to the gym. If I didn't do it over the last year, it's not happening.

Now, don't get me wrong, I haven't given up. I just realized that I have my own ways of keeping in relatively good shape. My family is extremely active and I'm the same weight I was when I graduated High School. We play soccer, pickle ball, frisbee, and we hike a lot. That's my exercise. If you are like me and don't have the drive to go to the gym but you lead an active lifestyle, I think it's time to accept that it's OK.

Now I just need to figure out a good excuse to justify the way I eat.

