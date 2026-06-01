The Dangers of Biking While Old in Idaho

The Dangers of Biking While Old in Idaho

Bill Colley

I had an old bicycle serviced last week.  My doctor and I were talking about an exercise program, and I mentioned walking was an issue.  Calluses form on the tips of my longest toes, and after a few minutes hiking the canyon trail, I’m in pain.  I mentioned my old bike, and he said it was a great idea.  I hadn’t been riding in a dozen years and was in for a surprise.  I couldn’t swing my right leg over the top as I tried mounting.  Several friends and relatives shared the same experience.  I countered by putting my left foot on a curb, giving a few more inches for clearance.  It worked well for three days.

This is Dangerous, and Nobody Told Me

Yesterday, I caught my size 15 shoe in the rear basket, just behind the seat.  Tipping over was a blur, and my left foot got bent toward my shin, far more than it should.  I debated a second attempt, but didn’t want to test my luck, and my left ankle is quite sore.  A friend sent me a description of symptoms, and I appear to have a state two sprain, which hurts worse than the time I broke my left fibula.

I Surrender Bike Style to Age

I looked up step-in bikes on Sunday afternoon.  All the pictures show girls riding them.  Some are very expensive.  Most are very expensive!  I guess we’re supposed to keep spending hundreds and even thousands of dollars on exercise equipment.

I wasn’t sure I would make it to work on Monday, but I remembered how my football coaches used to tape our ankles.  I had some old medical tape, fashioned a stirrup, and then wrapped tape around it.  Walking is still painful and slow!  Back to the drawing board.

Rail Biking

Filed Under: biking, exercise
Categories: General, Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, News, Twin Falls News

More From News Radio 1310 KLIX