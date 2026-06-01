I had an old bicycle serviced last week. My doctor and I were talking about an exercise program, and I mentioned walking was an issue. Calluses form on the tips of my longest toes, and after a few minutes hiking the canyon trail, I’m in pain. I mentioned my old bike, and he said it was a great idea. I hadn’t been riding in a dozen years and was in for a surprise. I couldn’t swing my right leg over the top as I tried mounting. Several friends and relatives shared the same experience. I countered by putting my left foot on a curb, giving a few more inches for clearance. It worked well for three days.

This is Dangerous, and Nobody Told Me

Yesterday, I caught my size 15 shoe in the rear basket, just behind the seat. Tipping over was a blur, and my left foot got bent toward my shin, far more than it should. I debated a second attempt, but didn’t want to test my luck, and my left ankle is quite sore. A friend sent me a description of symptoms, and I appear to have a state two sprain, which hurts worse than the time I broke my left fibula.

I Surrender Bike Style to Age

I looked up step-in bikes on Sunday afternoon. All the pictures show girls riding them. Some are very expensive. Most are very expensive! I guess we’re supposed to keep spending hundreds and even thousands of dollars on exercise equipment.

I wasn’t sure I would make it to work on Monday, but I remembered how my football coaches used to tape our ankles. I had some old medical tape, fashioned a stirrup, and then wrapped tape around it. Walking is still painful and slow! Back to the drawing board.