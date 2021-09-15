New Weight Training Gym Opening Soon In Twin Falls

Ground Zero Strength is a new strength training gym that plans on opening up soon in Twin Falls. If you are looking for a place that focuses on getting people stronger and less focused on cardio, this is going to be the place for you.

What is this new gym?

Ground Zero Strength is going to be a 24 hour available strength training gym. There wouldn't be machines or cardio equipment, it is going to focus on bar bells and squat racks and lifting heavy things. The training gym wants to focus on people who are committed to getting stronger but may not know where to start.

Will they offer training or classes?

Personal training will be something they offer. It can be in a semi private group or personal one on one training. It will also be available 24 hours for anyone to go in and lift on their own.

What kind of membership fees are they doing?

They are going to do month to month contracts starting at $50 dollars per month. The base membership will get you access to the gym 24 hours. There will be special discounted rates for military, teachers, first responders, health care workers and a few others. You can check out more information on their Facebook page.

When do they plan to open?

Right now they are hoping to be open by November 1st which is great. Right in time for the holidays.

