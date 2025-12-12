This is the latest in sophisticated scams. Many of us have had dogs or cats go missing, and social media allows us to post pictures and contact details for someone who might find our pet. But there are nefarious people scanning social media, and they can copy the picture, alter the background, and make it look like they’ve recovered the animal. If there’s a reward, they can collect it, but never deliver your friend. Because they never had him. The Twin Falls County Sheriff is warning that you could be scammed right here in the Magic Valley. You may end up losing not only your dog.



Scams are High-Tech Affairs

Modern technology has been good to criminals in some ways. I told a friend a couple of weeks ago that I can’t recall a bank robbery in the Magic Valley. She said Internet crimes are a safer bet for the bad guys. Here’s a bit of advice. If someone claims to have your animal, don’t provide any money or bank card numbers until you see the cat in person. Don’t go and meet someone in a dark park at one o’clock in the morning. Try and verify the identity of the guy before you do anything else.

Be Vigilant in Callous Times

Most people come across as good-hearted, and I would agree with that statement. But it seems we’re always going to have a small percentage of an underclass with malformed consciences. These are people who are proud of their sociopathic skills, and they aren’t concerned about where that will eventually lead them.