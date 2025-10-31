Be careful. One of the latest scams sweeping the Magic Valley involves the upcoming 2026 Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show. A scammer claiming to represent the show is contacting local businesses and asking for money to ensure that they get space on the exhibition floor. If you get an email, contact Townsquare Media to discover if it’s legitimate. If Townsquare Media isn’t part of an email address, the first red flag should go up. The number to call for verification is (208) 733-7512.

The Con Artists are Shrewd

One business has already been scammed. It may be possible to recover the money if the crook is local. But it’s someone who knows how the expo works. The next show is scheduled for February.

Various confidence schemes have become more complex in recent years, and your best recourse if to make some calls before writing a check, handing over cash, or giving away a card number. You can start by calling the business the person claims to represent, and it doesn’t hurt to call local law enforcement as well. In some cases, police and deputies have already heard about the particulars, because it’s possible you haven’t been the first man or woman to get a call.

There are Sure-Fire Methods to Avoid Being Scammed

It may also make you feel better to hand-deliver your check to Townsquare Media at our studios on Park Avenue in Twin Falls. The show is one of the biggest events of the year in the Magic Valley, and we hope to keep it trouble-free.