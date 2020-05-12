Idaho Police Captain Threatens License Seizure Of Reopened Bar

Bar owners in northern Idaho received a stern warning recently from a high ranking official with the Idaho State Police for reportedly opening back up several weeks shy of the stage four plan for state restaurants and bars.

A bar in Kendrick has gained the attention of Idaho State Police Captain Brad Doty, who also happens to head the Alcohol Beverage Control Bureau, for allegedly opening before the stage four plan for bars to do so in about four weeks. According to information shared by ktvb.com, the bar owner now faces a temporary license suspension if it continues to operate.

The Hardware Brewery is located in the city of Kendrick, which borders Washington, in Latah County. Under the four stage planned reintegration of Governor Brad Little's, state bars and restaurants aren't suppose to offer any services other than food pickup or delivery, which prevent groups of people from gathering together inside establishments.

Doty reportedly authored a letter to the owner of the brewery warning them that non-compliance with the governor's order could be met with serious consequences, such as the suspension of its beverage license, according to KTVB.

The second stage of the plan is set to begin Saturday, May 16. This would allow for salons, gyms, barbershops, and select businesses and restaurants that meet the criteria, to reopen at a controlled level.

A phone call to the Hardware Brewery went unanswered Tuesday morning, but the recorded message did say the business in open for dine-in Thursday through Sunday.