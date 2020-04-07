Idaho Power Parks, Ramps And Day Use Sites Closed

Idaho Power has announced that they will be shutting down all their parks, boat ramps, day use camping areas and more closed until the May 14th. They are doing this to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

According to their Facebook page, they are hoping that closing down recreation sites will help. They stated they are following the guidelines of social distancing and hope it helps protect essential workers during this time.

All Idaho Power recreation sites, including campgrounds, parks, boat ramps and developed day-use areas are closed... Posted by Idaho Power on Monday, April 6, 2020

Day use campgrounds and boat ramps seem a little strange to me. Most of the people that would be using that are likely alone or with their families anyway, but I guess using those same areas can spread it from family to family.

We all want to get through this as quickly as possible. The good news is that all fees for the affected reservations will be refunded automatically. It is unfortunate we have to be in this situation. I miss camping and fishing and being around people as I am sure you all do as well.

Remember in the meantime, don't panic and stop hoarding all the toilet paper. We are going to get through this together. And when we do our first trip out is going to be camping.