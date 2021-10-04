Idaho Representative Priscilla Giddings Faces Censure Next Month

I can easily say I’m glad I haven’t shared the pressure placed on Priscilla Giddings in the last six months. If you follow Idaho politics, you know a committee of her peers in the State House of Representatives recommended censure and removal of a committee assignment. That may come for the Republican from White Bird during a special session in November.

I’ve been observing political campaigns for 50 years and professionally for nearly 40 and I’ve not quite seen anything like what I did over the weekend.

While I’m still not clear on all the details. Giddings initially was suspicious of a claim made by a legislative volunteer. The intern claimed to have been raped by Republican Representative Aaron von Ehlinger last March. He was finally charged in September. During a legislative hearing last spring, the alleged victim testified. During the hearing, some of Giddings' colleagues believed she was out of line. As I gathered, Representative Giddings wanted more details and wanted to believe von Ehlinger’s story of a consensual relationship. Both Republicans are military veterans.

Many of you also know Giddings is a candidate for Lt. Governor. How will a censure impact her campaign? A liberal newspaper columnist named Chuck Malloy worries it will only make her stronger. He worries because he’s a liberal and doesn’t like Giddings.

Others very much like her. I’ve been getting feedback about her personal appearances. To that point, I believed the tales were exaggerated.

On Saturday, she had a tent at the Liberty Festival in Twin Falls. I pulled up a chair and watched as she greeted a steady stream of visitors. One man broke into tears and praised the woman. Veterans shared their stories. Giddings served as an A-10 combat pilot before entering into politics. I’ve been observing political campaigns for 50 years and professionally for nearly 40 and I’ve not quite seen anything like what I did over the weekend.

Giddings doesn’t need a majority. Her current opponents include House Speaker Scott Bedke and former legislator Luke Malek. They’re pursuing the same voting bloc. This is going to be a very rollicking race for the May primary.

See 20 Ways America Has Changed Since 9/11 For those of us who lived through 9/11, the day’s events will forever be emblazoned on our consciousnesses, a terrible tragedy we can’t, and won’t, forget. Now, two decades on, Stacker reflects back on the events of 9/11 and many of the ways the world has changed since then. Using information from news reports, government sources, and research centers, this is a list of 20 aspects of American life that were forever altered by the events of that day. From language to air travel to our handling of immigration and foreign policy, read on to see just how much life in the United States was affected by 9/11.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)