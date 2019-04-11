Idaho Senate Passes Important Rules Legislation

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Senate has passed legislation to keep in force some 8,000 administrative rules from state agencies involving such things as requiring licenses for health care workers.

The Senate voted 31-0 Thursday to send the bill to the House.

The Senate on Wednesday killed a similar bill after the House added an amendment involving the state's obscure ruling making process.

The amendment would have required rules originating in state agencies get approval from both the House and Senate before taking effect.

Currently, the rules can take effect with only one chamber's approval.

The rules will expire this summer if the House rejects the bill.

If that happens, the governor's office could put in place temporary rules, and all the rules might have to be reviewed by next year's Legislature.