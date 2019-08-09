Idaho Sheriff Posts Hilarious Drug Safety Test Offer

Blaine County, Idaho is rural, the county seat is Hailey, with a whopping population of just under 8,000 people. In fact the entire county's population is only slight twice as large as West Richland.

The county has seen it's share of drug issues, especially meth. Searches online show numerous drug bust and other arrest operations, including a recent breakup of a large production and smuggling ring.

But that hasn't stopped the county sheriff from having a sense of humor. This was posted on their Facebook page this week, and you know, it just might work--considering the 'gullibility' of some people in the drug industry. Just sayin'! We are going to follow up with them and see if they have any takers on their new offering.