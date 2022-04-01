Murtaugh Man Admits to Dealing Drugs in Pocatello Community

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A Murtaugh man will be sentenced later this year for dealing illicit drugs in the Pocatello community. U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez Jr., said 40-year-old Antonio Verduzco-Arreola recently pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance with another defendant, Joseph Alexander Huber, 35, of Pocatello. Huber pleaded guilty to entering into an agreement with co-defendants to distribute methamphetamine; he will be sentenced in July. The two had agreed to distribute drugs in the Pocatello area between January and March of 2021 before authorities caught up with them, according to court documents. Authorities said that in May of 2021 Verduzco-Arreola had left two pounds of methamphetamine in a Pocatello hotel room. Police watched the hotel and noticed Verduzco-Arreola and Huber meet up along with a third defendant not named. Police later found Verduzco-Arreola had around 439 grams of counterfeit oxycodone with fentanyl in them. Huber was later arrested with 82 grams of meth on him and 167 grams were found in his hotel room.

