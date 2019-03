This week the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is needing help locating 46-year-old Crystal Marie Delgado. Authorities say she is wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). If you know where deputies can find Delgado call crime stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677) or go to www.343cops.com and leave a tip. People can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.