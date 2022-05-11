Idaho Shroom Hunters Can Now Forage A Tasty Fungal Favorite

Wild mushroom season is underway in Idaho. One species, in particular, is a fan favorite across the Gem State and might even be growing somewhere on your property.

Mushrooms are one of those types of edibles that people either love or hate. My front yard in Twin Falls gets an enormous amount of wild shrooms between April and October, but none I would consider eating. Foraging time has begun for one type of subterranean fungal intruder that many consider the tastiest of all regionally.

The morel mushroom can be found growing wildly in abundance throughout Idaho. There are numerous videos of Gem State foragers tracking this unattractive, but delicious, natural food source. Hunting for the morel mushroom can be tricky for those searching forest floors.

Wild harvesting in Idaho is best between April and August, according to fungalforager.com. You want to be very careful when collecting wild mushrooms, as species such as Amanita phalloides ("Death Cap") are also known to grow wild in the state, and can prove to be fatal if consumed in large quantities, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare.

Idaho is also known for wild edibles such as huckleberries, hawthorn fruits, and cattail roots. These natural finds can be used as ingredients in meals or consumed in raw form. Remember to wear some comfortable shoes and carry a pack for storing wild mushrooms when out foraging.

Good luck to the mushroom hunters of Idaho. Half the fun is in the hunt.

