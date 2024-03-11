Idaho Snubbed on List of America’s Most Scenic Drives

I realize these ratings people put together are completely subjective. Often designed to promote tourism in specific areas. I’ll bet many of the writers have never been to the places that are ranked. I’m reminded of an old Monty Python travel brochure. The writer was rating the American West and admitted he had only looked at some other brochures to reach his conclusions! He said Americans drove big cars and pointed a lot.

Credit Bill Colley. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

Can I issue a challenge to some travel writers? Visit Idaho, especially the central highlands and the panhandle. I drove to Wallace a few summers ago, and I never left the state. I’m reminded of a 44-county bus tour Governor Little did one year ago. When I asked if he planned to save time by taking the Interstate through Oregon and Washington, he told me he had no intention of paying out-of-state gas tax!

Credit Bill Colley. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

I saw jaw-dropping views on my drive, especially along Highways 55, 8, and 3. Highway 3 out of St. Maries offered swamps, forests, and winding roads. I had a 13-hour drive. I could’ve had an 8-hour drive if I had taken the Interstate. The longer choice is one I don’t regret.

Credit Bill Colley. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

Seeing the morning fog lift near McCall may have been the highlight of the drive. A still July morning and then suddenly there was blue sky.

Credit Bill Colley. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

If we can’t get national recognition, I suppose that’s okay. If it remains a secret, we won’t have the usual wild-eyed out-of-state drivers testing our patience.

Credit Bill Colley. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

Credit Bill Colley. Credit Bill Colley. loading...