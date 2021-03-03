If Hailey Gets Buried in Snow Can it be Idaho’s Best Small Town?

Winter is my least favorite season. The older I get the more I dislike snow. It’s like an inverse proportion. A couple of years ago in early March, I drove to Hailey. It was buried under snow. Much of it had fallen exclusively in February. I realize it’s a pretty town and people live there because it has some great amenities (like plows). It’s just that if status means shoveling, I’ll stay in Twin Falls. And I realize if you can afford Hailey, you can pay someone else to remove the snow. Caution: The guy with the plow may have voted for Trump! It’s not like Blaine County liberals do blue collar work.

The website Only in Your State places Hailey number one on its list of most charming and pretty small towns in Idaho. In summer and fall, yes. In spring, it’s mud. In winter…

I’ve visited some of the other places on the list. Wallace remains my favorite (in July). It doesn’t get the snow in winter some of the higher elevations receive. I’ve also looked at Shoshone County housing listings and it’s quickly getting a lot more like Hailey when it comes to costs. All of Idaho is experiencing the spike in real estate and I suspect some of the cause is related to websites posting pretty pictures.

Only in Your State appears to favor mostly summer shots in the latest list, although. Some of the pictures are from winter and offer a Currier and Ives feeling. Just a caution for newbies. It does snow throughout all of Idaho and even here in the drier high desert. If you can handle the driving, you’ll be O.K.